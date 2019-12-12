Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
.PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE TRIAD TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING, WITH A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN LIKELY IN PORTIONS
OF THE TRIAD BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND DAYBREAK. THIS COULD LEAD TO
HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE BEFORE
TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE FREEZING A FEW HOURS LATER.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS
THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...FORSYTH, GUILFORD AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE, WHILE SHORT
LIVED, COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY BEFORE
DAYBREAK WHEN THE THREAT OF ICY CONDITIONS WILL BE GREATEST.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE
AT DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
Icy roads expected in the Triad. Schools delayed in Winston-Salem/Forsyth.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and Guilford County schools will operate Friday on a two hour delay because of freezing rain expected to fall in the Triad tonight into Friday morning.
Lexington City Schools also will operate Friday on a two hour delay, according to its website.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education's legislative breakfast, which was scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday, has been canceled, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until noon Friday in Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, the weather service said. Freezing rain is expected with an ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch. A light glaze of ice could affect traveling conditions for morning commuters, the weather service said.
In Davie County, where a tenth of an inch of ice is also possible, the bad weather could start earlier. The advisory will be in effect there from 9 p.m. tonight to noon Friday, the weather service said.
The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight to 3 p.m. Friday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Freezing rain also is expected in Northwest North Carolina but is likely to begin as a brief period of snow and sleet, the weather service said. The accumulation of snow and sleet likely will be less than 1/2-inch, and ice accumulations will be up to two tenths of an inch in that region.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling on icy roads and highways, the weather service said. Amid the freezing rain and sleet, tree branches and power lines will sag, and isolated power outages could result.
Crews applied brine Thursday on Interstate 40, Interstate 74, Business 40, U.S. 421 and U.S. 311, said John Rhyne, a division maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
