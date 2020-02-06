A tornado warning is in effect for Forsyth County and Northern Davidson County until 11:45 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm capable or producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Clemmons, moving east at 55 mph, shortly before 11:15 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.
The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Forsyth and northern Davidson Counties, including Rural Hall, Arcadia, Pfafftown, Stanleyville and Belews Lake, the weather service says.
People in those areas should move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Forsyth, Davidson, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties until 11:45 a.m. The National Weather Service said storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts to the region.
The weather service warns the wind could cause damage to trees, roofs and siding.
A tornado warning is also in effect for Davie and Rowan counties until 11:30 a.m., according to Journal newsgathering partner Fox 8/WGHP.
Due to current rainfall, the southbound lane of travel in the 200 block of Meadowlark Drive is flooding. Use caution driving in this area. #policews. 164. pic.twitter.com/quovDgf0cy— cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) February 6, 2020
The southbound lane of Meadowlark Drive is flooding in the 200 block, Winston-Salem police tweeted around 10:30 a.m. today.
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving in the area.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that its water rescue team is preparing for today's severe weather and cautioned drivers to avoid flood-prone areas.
Winston-Salem Water Rescue Team is preparing for today’s weather event. Please avoid flood prone areas. Turn around, don’t drown. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/2O26RHi98l— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 6, 2020
