The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Raleigh shows Winston-Salem can expect about 1 inch of snow Thursday, with precipitation beginning to fall around 11 a.m.
The weather service, in a media briefing, said the majority of forecast models show the Winston-Salem and Triad area getting between 1 and 2 inches of snow, with Winston-Salem being on the lower end of the totals.
However, the weather service reports "low confidence" in the projected snow totals with a fair amount of forecast simulations showing Winston-Salem only getting a trace amount of snow.
What is likely, according to forecasts, is the end of a 437-day measurable snow drought, as there's a 75% chance at least 0.1 inches of snow falls in Winston-Salem.
Precipitation should begin in the form of light, cold rain around 11 a.m. and will transition to snow sometime around 2 p.m. or later, according to the most recent forecast.
In an abundance of caution, area schools will be dismissing early Thursday. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will dismiss two hours early.
Schools in Stokes, Davie and Davidson counties as well as in Lexington, will dismiss three hours early Thursday.
Thomasville city schools will dismiss two hours early.
