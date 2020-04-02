The number of COVID-19 cases across the state, in the Triad and in Forsyth County continues to rise, with at least 1,854 people in the state testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the illness.
With at least 63 cases in Forsyth County, the number has more than tripled in the last week. On March 26, the county health department reported 17 cases of COVID-19.
There are more than 200 cases in the Triad, and officials expect that number will continue to increase. While the case totals and death tolls rise, there is strong evidence that many people diagnosed with COVID-19 will recover. At least 28 of Forsyth's 63 patients have recovered, according to the county health department.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told city council members in an email that “we are entering a new stage in this crisis,” and said state projections show “a rapid increase in cases and deaths,” with a peak in late April.
There are at least 16 known COVID-19 related deaths in the state and more than 5,000 in the U.S. One of the known deaths was a person who lived in Forsyth County.
Garrity said refrigerator trucks or even use of the city’s ice rink at the fairgrounds are under consideration to be used as a temporary morgue.
“We hope it doesn’t come to that,” Garrity said. “The first stage is looking at facilities for a field hospital. If you look at the model for North Carolina, we may stay within our bed capacity if we do all the social distancing and other things.”
A Davie County resident died Wednesday from COVID-19, the county's first death from the virus, according to the health department there.
The person was in their late 60s and contracted the virus through community spread, according to the health department. No other information about the patient is being released.
A Davidson County Schools employee who had been helping with the county's food delivery program for students has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the school system.
On Wednesday, the school system said it became aware a the employee had been diagnosed with the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, but had not yet tested positive coronavirus. The employee is displaying the symptoms, leading to the diagnosis.
The employee last assisted with meal delivery on March 25 at Midway Elementary School. All of the person's close contacts have been identified, and the Davidson County Health Department is advising those people to self-quarantine.
