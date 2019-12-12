UPDATED THURSDAY, DEC 12 AT 10:12 PM

A Child's World, Thomasville: Delayed 2 hours

Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Bishop McGuinness High School: Delayed 2 hours

Bridges Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Calvary Christian School, King: Delayed 2 hours

Calvary Day School: Opening 10am

Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Caswell County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Child Enrichment FUMC, High Point: Delayed ; Opening 10am

Childtime, Battleground Ave.: Delayed 1 hour

Childtime, Clemmonsville Rd.: Delayed 1 hour

Christ's Little Acorns Preschool: Delayed 1 hour

Clover Garden School: Delayed 3 hours

Cogic Cathedral Day Care Center: Delayed 2 hours

Community Bapt. Day Care, Reidsville: Delayed 2 hours

Community Baptist School, Reidsville: Delayed 2 hours

Community In Christ Preschool: Delayed 1 hour

Cornerstone Charter Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Country Club Learning Center, W-S: Opening 9am

Crisis Control Ministry Kernersville: Delayed 1 hour; Opening 10am

Davidson County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Elkin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No bus service to GTCC Jamestown

EWO Early Childhood Development Ctr: Opening 10am

Footsteps Preschool : Delayed ; Opening 10am

Forsyth Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Forsyth Co. Clerk of Superior Ct.: Opening 9am

Friendly Avenue Christian School: Delayed 2 hours

Future Leaders Learning Academy: Delayed ; Opening 9am

GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code A

GCD Central Office: Employee code A

GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Employee code A

Gospel Light Christian School: Delayed 2 hours

Greensboro Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Guilford County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Delayed 2 hours

Heritage Child Enrichment Center: Delayed 2 hours; Opening at 8am

High Point Christian Academy [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours

HP Christian Academy Preschool: Opening 10am

Immanuel Baptist Day Care: No Sunday School

La Petite Academy, Fleming Rd.: Delayed 1 hour

La Petite Academy, Johnestown Rd.: Delayed 1 hour

Leaksville United Methodist Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow

Lexington City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Lil' Sprouts Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Delayed 2 hours

Little Angel's Child Development Center [WEB]: Delayed 3 hours; Opening 10am

Meals on Wheels Yadkin & Surry Counties: Closed Tomorrow; All services canceled

Moss Street Partnership School: Delayed 3 hours

Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Mt. Pisgah Weekday School: Delayed 2 hours

Mt. Pleasant Child Development Center: Delayed 1 hour

New Life Center Daycare: Delayed 2 hours

Next Generation Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Old Town Baptist Children's Center, W-S: Delayed 2 hours

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours

Our Lady of Mercy School: Delayed 2 hours

Patrick County Schools (VA): Delayed 2 hours

Phoenix Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Piedmont Classical High School: Delayed 2 hours

Piedmont School: Delayed 2 hours

Quality Child Care: Delayed 1 hour

Rockingham Community College: Opening 10am

Rockingham County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Salem Baptist Christian School: Delayed 2 hours

Sheets Memorial Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Sheets Memorial Christian School [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours

Shining Light Academy : Delayed 2 hours

St. Francis Day School: Delayed 1 hour

St. John's Lutheran School, W-S: Delayed 2 hours

St. Pius X School: Delayed 2 hours

Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court's Ofc.: Opening 10am

Stokes County Criminal District Court: Opening 10am

Stokes County Government: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C

Stokes County Juvenile Court: Opening 10am

Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C

Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Summerfield Charter Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Surry Community College - All Campuses: Delayed 2 hours; Opening 10am

Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

The Arts Based School: Delayed 2 hours

The Enrichment Center, W-S: Opening 10am

The Experiential School of Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours

The Learning Place CDC, Inc.: Delayed 2 hours

Thomasville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Triad Baptist Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Triad Baptist Christian Preschool: Delayed 2 hours

Triad Math and Science Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Victory Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours

W-S Christian School Early Learning Ctr.: Opening 10am

W-S Christian School, K-12: Opening 10am

W-S Forsyth County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Wesley Memorial Preschool: Opening 10am

Wesleyan Preschool Academy, Kernersville: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Wilkes County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Yadkin County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

YVEDDI Senior Services: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled

YWCA High Point: Opening at 8am

