A Child's World, Thomasville: Delayed 2 hours
Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Bishop McGuinness High School: Delayed 2 hours
Bridges Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Calvary Christian School, King: Delayed 2 hours
Calvary Day School: Opening 10am
Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Caswell County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Child Enrichment FUMC, High Point: Delayed ; Opening 10am
Childtime, Battleground Ave.: Delayed 1 hour
Childtime, Clemmonsville Rd.: Delayed 1 hour
Christ's Little Acorns Preschool: Delayed 1 hour
Clover Garden School: Delayed 3 hours
Cogic Cathedral Day Care Center: Delayed 2 hours
Community Bapt. Day Care, Reidsville: Delayed 2 hours
Community Baptist School, Reidsville: Delayed 2 hours
Community In Christ Preschool: Delayed 1 hour
Cornerstone Charter Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Country Club Learning Center, W-S: Opening 9am
Crisis Control Ministry Kernersville: Delayed 1 hour; Opening 10am
Davidson County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Elkin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No bus service to GTCC Jamestown
EWO Early Childhood Development Ctr: Opening 10am
Footsteps Preschool : Delayed ; Opening 10am
Forsyth Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Forsyth Co. Clerk of Superior Ct.: Opening 9am
Friendly Avenue Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
Future Leaders Learning Academy: Delayed ; Opening 9am
GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code A
GCD Central Office: Employee code A
GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Employee code A
Gospel Light Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
Greensboro Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Guilford County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Delayed 2 hours
Heritage Child Enrichment Center: Delayed 2 hours; Opening at 8am
High Point Christian Academy [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours
HP Christian Academy Preschool: Opening 10am
Immanuel Baptist Day Care: No Sunday School
La Petite Academy, Fleming Rd.: Delayed 1 hour
La Petite Academy, Johnestown Rd.: Delayed 1 hour
Leaksville United Methodist Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow
Lexington City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Lil' Sprouts Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Delayed 2 hours
Little Angel's Child Development Center [WEB]: Delayed 3 hours; Opening 10am
Meals on Wheels Yadkin & Surry Counties: Closed Tomorrow; All services canceled
Moss Street Partnership School: Delayed 3 hours
Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Mt. Airy Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Mt. Pisgah Weekday School: Delayed 2 hours
Mt. Pleasant Child Development Center: Delayed 1 hour
New Life Center Daycare: Delayed 2 hours
Next Generation Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Old Town Baptist Children's Center, W-S: Delayed 2 hours
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours
Our Lady of Mercy School: Delayed 2 hours
Patrick County Schools (VA): Delayed 2 hours
Phoenix Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Piedmont Classical High School: Delayed 2 hours
Piedmont School: Delayed 2 hours
Quality Child Care: Delayed 1 hour
Rockingham Community College: Opening 10am
Rockingham County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Salem Baptist Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
Sheets Memorial Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
Sheets Memorial Christian School [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours
Shining Light Academy : Delayed 2 hours
St. Francis Day School: Delayed 1 hour
St. John's Lutheran School, W-S: Delayed 2 hours
St. Pius X School: Delayed 2 hours
Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court's Ofc.: Opening 10am
Stokes County Criminal District Court: Opening 10am
Stokes County Government: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C
Stokes County Juvenile Court: Opening 10am
Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C
Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Summerfield Charter Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Surry Community College - All Campuses: Delayed 2 hours; Opening 10am
Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
The Arts Based School: Delayed 2 hours
The Enrichment Center, W-S: Opening 10am
The Experiential School of Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours
The Learning Place CDC, Inc.: Delayed 2 hours
Thomasville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Triad Baptist Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Triad Baptist Christian Preschool: Delayed 2 hours
Triad Math and Science Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Victory Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours
W-S Christian School Early Learning Ctr.: Opening 10am
W-S Christian School, K-12: Opening 10am
W-S Forsyth County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Wesley Memorial Preschool: Opening 10am
Wesleyan Preschool Academy, Kernersville: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
Wilkes County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Yadkin County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
YVEDDI Senior Services: Closed Tomorrow; All activities canceled
YWCA High Point: Opening at 8am
