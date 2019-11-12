City Council Committee Meeting (copy)

Larson

 Journal file photo

South Ward Council Member John Larson has announced that he will seek reelection in 2020.

Larson, a Democrat, was elected in 2016 and is serving his first term.

Another Democrat, Mackenzie Cates-Allen, has announced that she will make a run for Larson’s seat.

Larson said he has lived in the South Ward for 43 years. The ward includes historic Old Salem, where he was on staff for 37 years, retiring as vice president for architectural restoration and historian.

On the city council, Larson is vice chair of the Public Works Committee and is a member of the Public Safety Committee.

Larson said he supports job creation, small business growth, the arts and historic preservation.

He said that recent accomplishments in his ward include $1.2 million in street improvements, $2.9 million in improvements to Hobby and Washington parks, $1 million in Strollway upgrades, improvements in Old Salem and the acquisition of the farm site of noted Moravian African-American Peter Oliver for a park and museum.

Larson said the experience he’s gained will make him “even more effective in a second term in dealing with the countless issues that arise in our ward and elsewhere in Winston-Salem that affect our lives and our well-being.”

Filing for city council seats begins Dec. 2 and party primaries will be held on March 3. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

