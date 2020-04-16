"My kids cannot stream television or play online games with their friends when I'm on the air ... which is during prime after school play time hours! When I set up my office at home, I needed to be as close to our WiFi router as possible and plugged into it via ethernet cable for the best signal. That said, I am now located in the most active part of our house, our living room, which is also a thoroughfare from one end of the house to another."
Pope is particularly proud that she has "honed my 'MacGyver' skills by using duct tape to set up iPad live shots in my living room. ... All by myself. Girl Power."
