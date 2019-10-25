A lane of eastbound Business 40 in eastern Forsyth County will be closed for several weeks while contractors perform work in connection with the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said that the closure will start at 8 p.m. Sunday with the closing of a short segment of the eastbound Business 40 lane near the Hastings Hill Road bridge. The closure is being done so that work crews can start installing a noise wall along the shoulder of the freeway.
That lane is scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Meanwhile, parts of another section of the lane, from Hastings Hill Road to South Main Street in Kernersville, will be closed from 8 p.m. Nov. 3 until 6 a.m. Nov. 20.
This closure is being done so that workers can pave sections of the eastbound lane in a series of shifting closures in that area.
State highway officials said drivers should use caution since crews will be working close to the travel lanes during the closures.
To avoid that section of Business 40 during the lane closures, highway officials said drivers should use U.S. 52, Interstate 40 and N.C. 66 in Kernersville.
The state awarded a $154 million contract to Dragados USA Inc., based in New York City, in 2014 for the construction of the first segment of the beltway in the area of the Business 40 lane closures.
That first segment will be ready for traffic in the spring of 2020, state highway officials said. The segment will run between Business 40 and U.S. 158 (Reidsville Road).
Work is taking place on all segments of the beltway between Business 40 and University Parkway on the northern side of Winston-Salem.
A company called E.S. Wagner Co. LLC of Piedmont, S.C., is working on a $33 million part of the beltway that will run from U.S. 158 to U.S. 311 near Walkertown.
That stretch of freeway will be about two miles long. That contract was awarded in late 2017, with completion of the segment scheduled for late 2021.
In the spring of 2018, Flatiron Constructors Inc., one of the companies working on the Business 40 rehab in downtown Winston-Salem, won the $120 million contract to build the beltway segments from U.S. 311 near Walkertown to University Parkway.
That section of freeway also should be finished in 2021.
