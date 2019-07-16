An updated master plan for Horizons Park in northern Forsyth County includes a possible amphitheater, a small lake, a new shelter complex and horse/bridle trails.
Forsyth County staff recently presented the updates and estimated costs for major elements of the plan to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
The estimated cost to construct a lake in the nearly 500-acre park, including design and engineering and grading, is $1 million.
A new shelter complex would cost about $1.5 million. Features would include a restroom, playground, parking lot and picnic tables.
The horse/bridle trails are expected to cost between $300,000 and $500,000. The conceptual plan also calls for between $700,000 and $1 million in renovations to a former administration building of Horizons Residential Care Center. The renovated building is to be used as a public facility.
Mike Anderson, the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, expects the building would offer space that members of the community could rent for such activities as family reunions and indoor parties.
“We don’t have an indoor facility out there, so it’ll be a great compliment to the park,” said Anderson.
Other proposed items in the plan are individual picnic sites, a new restroom for the existing dog park area, more trails, and an additional shelter complex and disc golf course.
Anderson said the county commissioners got to see the original master plan for Horizons Park in 2012.
In 2016, voters approved $15 million in general obligation bonds for Forsyth County Parks & Recreation projects. Of that bond money, Horizons Park has been allocated $2 million for projects at the park.
Anderson said there is a need for development projects there.
“Horizons Park is really one of our larger parks,” he said. “It’s been open since the 1970s.”
He said that other than the dog park, Horizons Park consists of a lot of the original facilities it had when it first opened.
According to Horizons Park’s website, the park opened to the public in the late 1970s with hiking trails, a picnic shelter and other features. Development continued with a maintenance building, expanded parking lots, and miles of mountain bike trails. Donated funds enabled the opening of an off-leash dog park, consisting of 2 acres, in July 2007.
Horizons Park, which is on Memorial School Road, was once a working farm and school for black orphans and needy children from the 1920s to the 1970s. Remnants of the farming operation, including two barns, and several buildings from the school still remain at the park.
In 1977, Forsyth County used 1974 park bond money to buy 492 acres from then owner Horizons Residential Care Center then simultaneously leased back 27 acres to Horizons Residential for 99 years.
Horizons Residential Care Center, a private, not-for-profit organization, serves individuals with developmental disabilities.
The organization has operated on about 9.5 acres since it allowed an additional 17 acres to revert to the county early in 2017.
The property that Horizons Residential Care Center currently occupies includes a former boys cottage, where it has its offices, and a former superintendent's house.
The property that reverted back to the county early includes a baby cottage, a girls cottage and an administration building.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation has previously received public input to get an idea of what people want in the park.
“There were several things suggested, so that’s what has come out of the master plan, to take that money and start putting some of the things that the public has requested out there,” Anderson said.
He said that the $2 million won’t be issued to help with some of the projects until March 2021, and the majority of the work won’t start until after then.
County parks and recreation staff is doing preliminary planning work in preparation for when the money is distributed.
Anderson also said that the goal is for other projects in the plan to be completed as his department gets additional money.
“As future funding becomes available, we will adjust those other things that we don’t get done,” Anderson said.
He expects the projects to be done in phases over a period of time
“I’d say realistically this would be about a three-to-five year period of construction on these projects to get them all completed with that money.”
Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts said that county staff is looking into a possible sale of timber at Horizons Park and expects to tentatively bring a resolution before the board of commissioners in September.
The resolution would declare the timber surplus and authorize a sale.
“When you go in and log a piece of property, the loggers generally create some trails in that process," Watts said. "The thought was while they won’t create the whole series of trials, they would at least create some road beds and some logging beds that could serve as trails in the future.”