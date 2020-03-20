GREENSBORO — Cone Health has closed its drive-thru testing site due to a lack of supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The center could reopen when more supplies become available, the health care system said Friday in a news release.
“The same protective gear used at the collection site is also used in our hospitals. To protect our staff and hospitalized patients, we have made this difficult decision,” Dr. Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health, said in the release. “We have to be able to protect the most critically ill patients and those who provide their care.”
Hospital officials said Thursday they had been testing 90 to 100 people each day since the site opened at 300 E. Wendover Ave. on Tuesday.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should first contact their primary care physician or arrange an e-visit through the Cone Health website, officials said. Anyone who then receives a referral can be tested at Cone Health's emergency departments and urgent care centers.
Cone Health said it is also seeing shortages in other needed resources, including blood. Cone Health uses blood from OneBlood. People can sign up to give at www.oneblood.org.
