The N.C. Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating Monday's death of Winston-Salem man at a work site in the city's southwestern section.
Daniel Ray Boles, 54, died after he was pinned under a truck in the 1400 block of Pleasant Fork Church Road, Winston-Salem police said.
The division, which is part of the N.C. Department of Labor, has opened an investigation with Gwyn Electrical Plumbing Heating and Cooling Inc. of Winston-Salem, said Natalie Bouchard, a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. when Boles was standing a behind a 2000 Ford truck that was backing up to a ditch, police said. A crew was working on the ditch.
Boles was guiding the truck's driver when the truck slid down the ditch, pinning Boles beneath the truck bed, police said. Boles died at the scene.
The incident involved a dump truck, Bouchard said.
The truck's driver, whom police didn't identify, wasn't injured. The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit also is investigating the incident.
Valerie Weatherman, an office manager for Gwyn, confirmed Tuesday that Boles was the company's commercial sales and project manager. Weatherman declined to comment further on the matter.
An investigator will look into the circumstances surrounding Boles' death, according to the OSHA division's website. The investigator will visit the site of the incident and collect physical evidence, including photographs as well as interview employees, witnesses and management officials about the incident to determine its cause.
OSHA investigations of workplace deaths typically take up to three to four months to complete, Bouchard said.
In 2019, one workplace fatality happened in Forsyth County, the state Labor Department has said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.