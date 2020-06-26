WINSTON-SALEM — Retired stock car driver Kyle Petty can add another role to his long career: trustee of UNC School of the Arts.
The N.C. Senate late Thursday appointed Petty, a Charlotte resident, to serve the final year of the four-year term of Peter Brunstetter of Winston-Salem.
Brunstetter, a former state senator and former chief legal officer of Novant Health, resigned from the UNCSA board after being named acting chief operating officer of the UNC System.
Petty is a former NASCAR driver and auto racing team CEO who now works as a TV commentator. He also leads a popular annual cross-country motorcycle ride to raise money for Victory Junction, the Randolph County children's camp he founded.
Petty's also a musician. He had a brief country music career and now plays his acoustic guitar and sings original songs weekly on Facebook Live.
Also Thursday, the state Senate appointed Winston-Salem native George Hoyle to the UNCG Board of Trustees. Hoyle is a UNCG graduate and co-founder and managing partner of Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro wealth management firm.
Hoyle will serve the final year of the term of Frances Bullock of Greensboro, who resigned earlier this year from the UNCG board after seven years.
Terms for both Petty and Hoyle run through June 30, 2021.
