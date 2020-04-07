Kontoor Gown Production

Kontoor Brands is producing patient and disposable isolation gowns.

GREENSBORO — Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company that owns the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands, will produce about 60,000 patient and disposable hospital gowns to help with shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the company said production began on Monday for 50,000 level-1 gowns for patients.

The company is also producing 10,000 disposable isolation gowns for health care workers to help hospitals dealing with an influx of patients.

"By producing gowns, we hope to help provide hospitals with the much-needed equipment to fight this virus," Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor, said in the release.

The patient gowns will be produced at Kontoor's manufacturing facilities with fabric donated by Copen United Limited and Cotswold Industries and zippers from YKK.

The disposable gowns will be made with fabric produced by Greensboro-based Precision Fabrics Group.

Gowns will be donated to North Carolina-based hospital systems, including Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Kontoor also said it is making a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

