KMART

The Clemmons Kmart shortly after it opened in 1993. The store, the last Kmart in the Triad, will close in December. 

 Journal Staff

The Kmart in Clemmons, the last in the Triad, will close on Dec. 15, according to an email sent to the Village of Clemmons.

An official with TransformCo, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, notified the Village on Aug. 30 that it planned to close the store at 2455 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The store has been an anchor store in Clemmons for decades, occupying a prominent spot on a busy stretch of Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The 10.5-acre site was sold in June to HRP Clemmons LLC for $5.5 million. At the time, a spokesman for Sears/Kmart said there were no plans to close the store. HRP Clemmons LLC, is an affiliate of Harbour Retail Partners of Wrightsville Beach and Atlanta

The store includes a Little Caesars restaurant.

As recently as 2003, Kmart had 16 stores in the Triad, including three in Greensboro, two in Winston-Salem and one each in Asheboro, Burlington, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington, Madison, Mount Airy, Reidsville and Thomasville.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

lodonnell@wsjournal.com

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments