Observances for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. today in the Salem Ballroom at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Brig. Gen. James Gorham. Admission is free.
- The 40th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon today at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The keynote speaker will be Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. There will be music, poetry and the announcement of the recipient of the Dare to Make a Difference award.
- Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. today. The program will feature Voices of God’s Children, the JOY Singers of the Yadkin Valley District of the UMC and the Mount Tabor UMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-5561.
- Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 20th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. today in Wait Chapel, Ibram X. Kendi will deliver the keynote speech. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.” The Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir will perform. The program is free.
- The 34th annual MLK National Holiday Service will be held at 7 p.m. today at First Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Church St., Thomasville. The keynote preacher will be Pastor Tembia Covington of Crossing Red Seas Ministries, Rockingham.
In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed.
- State offices will be closed.
- Federal offices will be closed.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
- Garbage and blue-week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
