Observances for Martin Luther King Day:
- The 40th anniversary gala of the Noon Hour commemoration honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Novant Health Conference Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This year, Mutter Evans, the organizing founder of the commemoration, will be honored. Music will be provided by Maria Howell and Keith Byrd. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online at madcom.org or Eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, go to madcom.org.
- No More Suits, a Book Workshop, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Triad Cultural Arts, 316 Laura Wall Blvd., Winston-Salem. The authors are Amon Gooden and Ayo Maria Gooden.
- St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. in Old Salem, Winston-Salem, the Music@Home Concert Series will have its Martin Luther King Day celebration concert, Songs of Peace Strength and Comfort at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature Jarae Payton, soprano and UNCSA alumna, and Myron Brown, piano and associate professor of music at Winston-Salem State University. Free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Scholarship Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. The service is sponsored by the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday in the Salem Ballroom at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Brig. Gen. James Gorham. Admission is free.
- The 40th annual citywide MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be at noon Monday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The keynote speaker will be Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. There will be music, poetry, and the announcement of the recipient of the Dare to Make a Difference award.
- Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the life and teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through spoken word and choral music at 4 p.m. Monday. The program will feature Voices of God’s Children, the JOY Singers of the Yadkin Valley District of the UMC and the Mount Tabor UMC Chancel Choir. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 336-765-5561.
- Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University will have their 20th annual celebration to honor King’s legacy at 7 p.m. Monday in Wait Chapel, Ibram X. Kendi will deliver the keynote speech. This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.” The Wake Forest Gospel Choir and the WSSU University Choir will perform. The program is free.
- The 34th annual MLK National Holiday Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Church St., Thomasville. The keynote preacher will be Pastor Tembia Covington of Crossing Red Seas Ministeries, Rockingham.
In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed.
- State offices will be closed.
- Federal offices will be closed.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
- Garbage and blue-week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
