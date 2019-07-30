Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough wants to put a new memorial to fallen county officers in the Forsyth County Public Safety Center on Church Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Currently, fallen officers are honored with rolling video on a digital board in the lobby of the building.
Kimbrough wants to use sheriff’s office money to pay for the $9,880 project that he said would be a more permanent memorial than the existing one.
He told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday about his idea to put the memorial on the second floor of the public safety center.
“Basically, the purpose is to form a dignified, permanent recording of sheriff’s office employees who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Kimbrough said.
He said that it will be designed to honor the memory and commemorate the service of those county employees who died in the line of duty.
“It will be visible to all employees of the sheriff’s office, their families and guests,” he said.
The second floor was chosen because it houses the department’s administration and is where new deputies are trained.
Memorial Design of West Columbia, S.C., will design the memorial.
In a PowerPoint presentation, Kimbrough provided preliminary drawings of the planned memorial — a sizable marker that features a flag and badge.
The flag would be encased in glass, with the badge attached to the glass. The names of fallen officers would be etched on the badge. At the bottom is a “special thanks” list of names, including the county commissioners’.
Several county commissioners said they liked Kimbrough’s idea but some raised questions about the location of the memorial.
Commissioner Don Martin asked why Kimbrough didn’t want to put the memorial in the lobby or another place where it would be visible to the public, referring to the fact that the second floor has no public access.
“No public is going to see it,” Martin said.
He said the planned memorial could replace the video in the lobby, which is more open to the public.
Kimbrough said he had no problem with putting the memorial in a more public location.
“I’m not hanging my hat on a location,” Kimbrough said. “I’m just hanging my hat on the final product.”
Martin also suggested getting community donations to help pay for the memorial, as well as talking to the fallen officers’ families for their input about the best way to honor their loved ones.
Kimbrough said he is not worried about raising the nearly $10,000 if he has to get donations for the memorial.
He said he simply wanted permission to put up the memorial.
Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said she didn’t have a problem with putting “special thanks” to the commissioners because she has seen that on other plaques in county buildings.
“Now, if you raise those funds without having to utilize those funds allocated from the county, I would definitely suggest that you try to do that,” McDaniel said. “But, if this is what you want, I’m going to support you.”
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt also said it was important to her for the public to have access to the memorial.
“I think the second floor is a select group of folks,” Whisenhunt said.
Commissioner Dave Plyer told Kimbrough his heart is in the right place.
“From my perspective, wherever you want to put it, I think is perfectly all right,” Plyler said.
Plyler also said that if Kimbrough seeks donations, county resident would probably want to be part of his efforts.
“I certainly would like to be part of it,” he said.