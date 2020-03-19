Scarlett Kriofske got up early Thursday, slipped on some leggings and a sweatshirt, ate breakfast and went to school, which for the time being, will take place at her family’s kitchen table.
A sixth-grader at Wiley Magnet Middle School, Scarlett said she thought the first day of online learning went pretty well.
For one thing, she enjoyed not having to abide by the school’s dress code. She was also able to connect with teachers to get her assignments with little difficulty.
After three days of preparation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shifted into online learning, with many of its 55,000 students logging on Thursday to reconnect with teachers and get back to work.
PowerSchool Learning, a platform that teachers use to post assignments and hold discussions, became bogged down for parts of the day, a problem that school spokesman Brent Campbell said was beyond the district’s control. Other school systems across the country use PowerSchool, leading to the outages. Students will not be penalized if the outages cause them to miss an assignment.
“We want to use eLearning to keep students engaged and active, not stressed or worried,” Campbell said in a statement.
But teachers found other ways to connect, including emails, phone calls and other messaging systems.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday shutting down public schools to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The official state total of cases is 97, though there are at least 118 known cases in North Carolina, according to various county health departments. Cooper said at a press conference Thursday that schools will likely be closed for a longer period of time.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools rolled out an ambitious plan to distribute 18,000 Chromebooks to students in a two-day period. Next week, about 4,000 mobile hotspots will become available for students who don’t have internet access.
School officials asked parents to put their kids on a routine to help adjust to this different style of learning.
Scarlett put herself on such a routine, sitting down to start her schoolwork around 8:45 a.m., and powering through several classes.
“I want to get it done early, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It’s a lot to do in a little amount of time,” she said. “Online school is way harder in my opinion.”
Her father, Kris, was working from home, making him the family’s point person for making sure Scarlett and her sisters, Anna and Isabel, stayed on top of their schoolwork. Anna and Isabel go to Reynolds High School and worked independently.
“So far from what I can tell, it’s been smooth. They got their lessons from their teachers, and their teachers have been actively engaged. They’ve all responded,” Kriofske said. “Life is going on. It’s not like we’re in a bunker or anything where nothing is happening. Life is continuing but it’s different.”
Marshall Marvelli, who teaches 9th and 10th grade English at Paisley IB Magnet School, spent some of his day reconnecting with his students by phone.
“Oh God, you have no idea how I missed those kids,” he said. “The children, not all, but some, are anxious. One student was afraid and said she thought she was looking at the world coming apart.”
The district is asking people to post pictures on kids learning at home on social media with the hashtag #wsfcslearnon.
