Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Department respond after a fatal train accident involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Kernersville, N.C.
Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Department respond after a fatal train accident involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday in Kernersville.
Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Department respond after a fatal train accident involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Kernersville, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190829w_nws_train
Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Department respond after a fatal train accident involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday.
Kernersville police identified Friday the driver of a tractor-trailer who died Wednesday after his truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in Kernersville.
Mikeral Leon Clark of Cascade, Va., died in the crash that occurred at 3:30 p.m., police said. The train, with three locomotives, was pulling 35 railway cars east on the railroad track when the crash happened, said Kernersville Police Officer L.D. Griffith.
No one on the train was injured.
The truck was hauling cargo from the OmniSource Southeast recycling center at 1426 W. Mountain St. before the collision.
No charges were filed in the crash.
Wednesday’s crash is the first fatal train wreck in Kernersville this year, Griffith said.
