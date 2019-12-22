Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The East Forsyth High School football team salutes the crowd while traveling the downtown parade route in Kernersville on Sunday. East Forsyth defeated Cardinal Gibbons to win the NCHSAA 4A Football State Championship.
Photos by Bruce Chapman/Special to the Journal
Jerson Barahona (left) dances with his mother Iris Escobar to Queen’s song “We Are the Champions” at the end of the downtown parade in Kernersville.
Bruce Chapman/Special to the Journal
(From left) Morgan Willert, 2, gets a fist bump from sister Harper Willert, 5, as their dad, Coach Todd Willert looks on, before traveling the downtown parade route in Kernersville on Sunday.
Bruce Chapman/Special to the Journal
TyShaun Lyles, voted overall MVP, poses with the trophy before traveling the downtown parade route.
KERNERSVILLE — On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, you could see nothing but blue and white in downtown Kernersville as residents watched a parade celebrating the East Forsyth football team on its second consecutive title win in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship earlier this month.
Blue and white confetti floated through the air as people, many dressed in East Forsyth regalia, cheered loudly. Football players threw tiny white footballs into the crowd.
It was a celebration not only of the football team but also the entire Kernersville community that helped support the team throughout the season.
“It’s been a great journey,” Coach Todd Willert said from a stage at Kernersville Elementary School, where the parade ended. He held up two fingers along with many in the crowd as he talked about this two-peat championship the football team won.
“It’s officially time to work on a three-peat,” he said, as the crowd roared its approval.
On Dec. 14, the Eagles (13-2) defeated Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24-21 in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. Last year, the team won their first state title since 1992.
Iris Escobar came to cheer on her son, Jerson Barahona, who is a defensive back on the East Forsyth football team.
“Excellent,” she said. “I feel so proud of him.”
Barahona, a senior at East Forsyth, said winning the championship a second straight year feels great. But what really matters to him are the relationships he formed with members of the team.
He said he wouldn’t have made the friends he has now if he hadn’t gone out for the team in his freshmen year of high school.
And he said the feeling he felt winning the championship is just indescribable. He is also wanting a three-peat.
“Hopefully, they do it again,” he said.
Willert was all smiles after the parade.
“What a great way to start Christmas break,” he said. Willert said he’s appreciative of all the players’ families and the families of the assistant coaches and athletics director who make sacrifices for the team.
But after the celebration, the work starts again on Monday.
