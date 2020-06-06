GREENSBORO — A Kernersville man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer, police said.
William Wiseman, 62, was riding west on West Market Street near Marshall Smith Road about 4:20 p.m. Saturday when his 2016 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle collided with a tractor trailer driven by a 61-year-old Greensboro man, police said in a news release.
West Market Street was closed in that area for a short time but has since reopened, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.