A Kernersville family that uses social media to spread awareness about blended families is scheduled to appear on “Good Morning America” this morning.
Keia and Rick Jones-Baldwin are a black couple from Kernersville who have four children, three of whom are adopted. Two are multiracial, and one is white.
They have a Facebook page, “Raising Cultures,” about their experiences and the challenges diverse families face.
Their segment is scheduled to air in the 8 to 9 a.m. hour of “GMA,” which airs locally on ABC-45.
