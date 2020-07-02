A choral group in Kernersville has created a virtual event just in time for Fourth of July.
Their online performance of Dan Forrest’s arrangement of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” will air today on the chorus’ YouTube channel and their website, www.heartofthetriadmusic.com, and be available for people to listen to throughout the holiday weekend.
Members of the Heart of the Triad Choral Society were disappointed when they had to cancel their May concert, especially because it was part of a Triad-wide celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday year.
Weeks, then months, went by after their last rehearsal on March 12, and they decided that they had to do something.
Carol Earnhardt, the group’s artistic director, and members of the board of directors began recruiting singers for an Independence Day event.
Brigitte Woloszyn is director of outreach for the group and also sings second soprano.
“Because we were unable to do the spring concert, we decided that we would do something for the summer,” she said. “And we really wanted to do something for July 4.
“There’s so much unpleasant happening in the country right now, but we can feel really good about this.”
Earnhardt met with all the participants through Zoom meetings and rehearsals. What started out as more than 60 singers dwindled when they confronted the technical side of recording.
But 40 current and former chorus members produced their own videos and submitted them to VirtualChoir.net, a service that produces online concert videos for choirs.
“It’s much harder and more lonesome online,” Woloszyn said. “You have to listen to a guide track (for tempo), learn your part — and we had several Zoom rehearsals — then videotape yourself. I used my laptop to listen to the guide track and sang my part.”
Woloszyn videoed herself with her cell phone and figured out how to do the lighting. Everybody wears formal black to approximate the look of a concert.
Earnhardt said that when many of the singers, who are used to being part of a big group, heard themselves on solo recordings, they were alarmed by how they sounded.
But Earnhardt said that she loves hearing everyone sing, and she reminded her choir members, “What we can do as a group is so much more than we can do is an individual.”
Forrest, 42, is a composer, pianist, educator and arranger of concert and church music. His arrangement of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” was originally commissioned by the United States Air Force Academy Wind Ensemble.
The arrangement that the Heart of the Triad is using includes full orchestra.
“The exciting thing is that Carol was able to work with VirtualChoir,” Woloszyn said. “We struggled through it, but it was a real success.”
“We’ll probably doing it again in the fall,” Earnheardt said. “I’m hoping that the singers who did it this time will be a source of strength for the others in the fall.
“I am very pleased with the outcome — especially the audio — I have listened to it about eight times,” Earnhardt said. “I knew from the beginning with this group that it was going to be a fantastic production.”
