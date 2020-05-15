College generic graduation commencement cap and diploma (copy)
Kennedy and Reynolds high schools are among 20 schools across the country that will be saluted during MTV's virtual prom next week, an event that has a tie-in with former First Lady Michelle Obama's voting initiative.

Schools were challenged to come up with a "creative nonpartisan youth voter registration effort" as part of MTV's 2020 Prom Challenge. Obama surprised the winning schools in a private Zoom call earlier this week, according to a press release from MTV. 

MTV will have a nationwide virtual prom experience for the class of 2020 that will stream live on MTV YouTube on May 22 at 9 p.m. Obama's nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, is one of the hosts of the event.

