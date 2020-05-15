Kennedy and Reynolds high schools are among 20 schools across the country that will be saluted during MTV's virtual prom next week, an event that has a tie-in with former First Lady Michelle Obama's voting initiative.
Schools were challenged to come up with a "creative nonpartisan youth voter registration effort" as part of MTV's 2020 Prom Challenge. Obama surprised the winning schools in a private Zoom call earlier this week, according to a press release from MTV.
MTV will have a nationwide virtual prom experience for the class of 2020 that will stream live on MTV YouTube on May 22 at 9 p.m. Obama's nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, is one of the hosts of the event.
