* Every day, clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters and doorknobs. They can be cleaned first with regular cleaning solution and then disinfected with a diluted bleach solution or a household disinfectant with a label that says EPA-registered for coronaviruses.
* To make a bleach solution, add 1 tablespoon of bleach to 1 quart (4 cups) of water. For a larger supply, add ¼ cup of bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.
* Put all of the sick person’s laundry in a separate bag. Keep items away from your body and do not shake the items as you put them in the washer. Wash the items throughly with detergent in hot water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.