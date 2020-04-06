* Every day, clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters and doorknobs. They can be cleaned first with regular cleaning solution and then disinfected with a diluted bleach solution or a household disinfectant with a label that says EPA-registered for coronaviruses.

* To make a bleach solution, add 1 tablespoon of bleach to 1 quart (4 cups) of water. For a larger supply, add ¼ cup of bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

* Put all of the sick person’s laundry in a separate bag. Keep items away from your body and do not shake the items as you put them in the washer. Wash the items throughly with detergent in hot water.

