Here is a special reminder to all our AgeWise readers that it is officially back to school time all across North Carolina. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public School’s starts back today and while the new school year may not have a direct impact on many older adults in our area, the increased traffic certainly will.
Below are some safety tips from the N.C. DMV for drivers to keep in mind as students return to school.
Students and parents
- Cross in crosswalks.
- Watch for and obey crossing guards.
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Be careful crossing multiple lanes of traffic.
- Make sure each lane of traffic is clear before you cross.
- Pay attention. When walking, avoid distractions like cellphones.
- Obey signs and signals.
- Cross the street where you have the best view of traffic.
- Always walk on the sidewalk; if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from the road as you can.
Important tips and reminders for drivers
- Know when to stop for school buses.
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
- Obey all posted school zone speed limits.
- Never pass a vehicle that is stopped for pedestrians.
- Before turning, be sure the path is clear.
- Slow down near bus stops, schools and playgrounds.
- No drinking and driving.
- Buckle up.
- Avoid distractions such as food, passengers and using mobile devices.
- Texting while driving is illegal.
- Don’t speed.
- Avoid distractions.
- Cellphone use is illegal for drivers under 18.
- For provisional license holders, no more than one passenger at a time.
North Carolina has stiff penalties for motorists who fail to comply with school bus safety rules.
- There is a $790 penalty for motorists who are caught passing a stopped school bus, and a five-point penalty on their driver license.
- A driver who passes a stopped school bus and strikes someone will face a Class I felony and be fined a minimum of $1,000.
- The penalty increases to a Class H felony and fine of $2,500 if someone is killed.
For more information, visit WatchforMeNC.org to learn more about what you can do to keep roads safe for everyone.
Q: I remember last year hurricane Florence was predicted to come. I was a bit panicked about preparing and helping my dad get ready. What suggestions do you have so I am more prepared?
DW
Answer: We reached out to David Wilson, a hurricane preparedness volunteer with the American Red Cross for this response. Yes, less than 10 months ago, the Triad was bracing for Hurricane Florence. Predictions were for significant wind and flood damage. Fortunately, the Triad was spared the worst. The preparation for the storm was another matter: shortages of bottled water, food and batteries, blossomed. The lesson became obvious: disaster preparation is not a last-minute activity.
The unique challenges some seniors may face (diminished agility and stamina, hearing and vision issues, daily dependence on medical equipment, to name just a few) highlights the need to prepare in advance. The peak hurricane season is from mid-August to late October when 80% of the storms strike. Now is the time to prepare.
First build a disaster kit, which should include at least 3-7 days’ worth of non-perishable food and water for everyone in your house, a portable, battery-powered radio, a cellphone and charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, soap, bleach, toilet paper and moist towelettes, extra clothes and blankets, cash, photocopies of important papers and IDs, prescription medication, specialty items for children and pets, and emergency items for your vehicle, including jumper cables, flashlight, maps, first-aid kit, flare and bottled water.
Next, make a plan. Study emergency plans that already exist in your community. Determine your evacuation route or your community’s procedure for evacuating those without private transportation. If you receive home care, speak with your case manager about their emergency plan. If you live in a senior community, become familiar with their disaster plans.
Build a support team of your friends, family and neighbors. Let them know your needs and ask them if they would be willing to help. Share your plan for each contingency. Designate one or two primary contact persons to coordinate information with the rest of your support team. Keep a list of your key contacts with you.
Finally, stay informed. Relief organizations like the Red Cross may open shelters if a large number of people are impacted or the emergency is expected to last several days. Go to a shelter if your area is without power, floodwater is rising, your home has severe damage, or you are directed by officials. Let your primary contact know if you relocate to a shelter or evacuate.
Once the storm has passed let your contacts know that you are safe. If you have lost power, disconnect your electronics, and major appliances to avoid damage by a possible power surge when power is restored. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. When the clean up begins, beware of high-pressure sales, unsolicited requests for financial information and services provided with no contract.
Being prepared will lessen your anxiety.
Disasters often causes distress which may manifest as physical, emotional or mental reactions. You may experience old feelings of grief, sadness, fear or anger. Try to separate previous events from what is happening now. Keep a positive attitude by focusing on the ways you successfully coped in previous situations and remind yourself you can cope now.
More information about storm preparedness:
September is National Preparedness Month. In recognition, the N.C. Cooperative Extension through N.C. A&T is offering several Emergency Planning sessions where they will distribute Disaster Kits. The sessions are free and open to the public, however, registration is required.
Register by email at coop-ext-registration@forsyth.cc or call (336) 703-2850. Leave your full name and the location you would like to attend.
Session are offered:
- Sept. 11 Clemmons Branch Library 11 a.m. — noon
- Sept. 14 Rural Hall Library 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
- Sept. 18 Southside Library 1 p.m. — 2 p.m.
- Sept. 19 Carver School Library 11 a.m. — noon
- Sept. 20 Paddison Memorial Library 10 a.m. — 11 a.m.