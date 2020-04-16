Katie Nordeen

The home studio of WGHP/Fox8 news anchor Katie Nordeen. 

"Give yourself — and your coworkers — some grace. Your Zoom meetings (evening newscasts in my case!) aren't going to be perfect. It’s OK to hear a kid crying or dog barking in the background once in a while. Also, don't forget to establish some boundaries. I found it really helpful to set up a designated area in my basement to make calls, read news articles and write stories. That way, when working from home, I can focus on work, and my kids know Dad is in charge of getting them their 143rd snack of the day."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments