For the second straight season, Duke will start the season with what should be at top-five matchup, meeting Kansas at the Champions Classic in New York on Nov. 5.
It'll be the first of three games the Blue Devils are set to play in Madison Square Garden, with the other two coming as part of the Empire Classic, when Duke returns to meet California on Nov. 21 and then either Georgetown or Texas on Nov. 22.
The marquee matchup on the schedule comes courtesy of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 3, when Duke travels to meet Michigan State, looking to avenge last season's Elite Eight loss to the Spartans. MSU, which returns guard Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford and Xavier Tillman, is the top candidate for a preseason No. 1 ranking and a favorite to reach the 2020 Final Four in Atlanta.
In all, Cameron Indoor Stadium will play host to seven nonconference matchups, with Wofford and Georgia State headlining the bunch. Duke's traditional December "home" game at Madison Square Garden has been dropped this season as the ACC moves to a 20-game conference schedule.
Preseason festivities begin on Oct. 18 with Countdown to Craziness, followed by exhibition games against Northwest Missouri State, reigning Division II national champion, on Oct. 26 and Fort Valley State on Oct. 30.
With the return of point guard Tre Jones and another top recruiting class, Duke is again expected to contend for a national title.
Complete Nonconference Schedule
Oct. 18 - Countdown to Craziness
Oct. 26 vs. Northwest Missouri State (exhibition)
Oct. 30 vs. Fort Valley State (exhibition)
Nov. 5 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic; Madison Square Garden)
Nov. 8 vs. Colorado State
Nov. 12 vs. Central Arkansas
Nov. 15 vs. Georgia State
Nov. 21 vs. California (Empire Classic; Madison Square Garden)
Nov. 22 vs. Georgetown or Texas (Empire Classic; Madison Square Garden)
Nov. 26 vs. Stephen F. Ausitn
Nov. 29 vs. Winthrop
Dec. 3 at Michigan State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 19 vs. Wofford
Dec. 28 vs. Brown