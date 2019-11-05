Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at K&W Cafeteria on Monday, Nov. 11.
They can choose from any entree and also pick two sides and bread.
The offer is good at all 29 K&W Cafeteria locations.
In Winston-Salem, those include restaurants at 800 E. Hanes Mill Road, 3160 Peters Creek Parkway and 3300 Healy Drive.
