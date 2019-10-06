Fresh on the heels of incentives that may be offered by Winston-Salem, Forsyth County is poised to offer Mount Airy sock-maker Renfro Corp. additional dollars to move its corporate headquarters to Winston-Salem.
On Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider giving Renfro up to $146,250 in incentives, based partly on property tax revenues generated and partly on the sales taxes from purchases the company would make in Forsyth County.
Winston-Salem City Council will consider some $300,000 in incentives for Renfro during the council’s meeting today.
The county money would be paid out over a 10-year period. The city money would be paid out over five years.
Renfro has deep roots in Surry County, but local officials say they’re not raiding a neighbor’s jobs and tax base because the company has already made the decision to leave the county. Local economic development officials said that in addition to Winston-Salem, Renfro is considering locations in New York, Los Angeles and Charlotte.
Kyle Haney, the county’s economic development specialist, recently told Forsyth County commissioners that the incentives are calculated on paying the company 50% of the new property taxes it generates here, and 1 cent on the dollar for additional sales tax revenues generated here by company purchases.
Under the terms of the proposed deal, to get the county incentives, Renfro has to make a capital investment of at least $1 million in business personal property over 10 years, and relocate at least 225 full-time jobs or the equivalent over a five-year period.
Also, average wage and benefits of the new jobs have to amount to an average of $95,000 per year.
The Winston-Salem City Council will hold a public hearing on its Renfro incentives during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, located at 101 N. Main St.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold its public hearing on Renfro incentives during its meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.
The county incentives agreement has to be put into effect by Sept. 30, 2020.
