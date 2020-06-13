"This year has been a challenging year for everyone, but for the senior class of 2020, the milestones you have missed seem bigger than life right now. I know many of you may have missed formal graduation, proms, sporting events and last time with your friends. But I can promise you, overcoming adversities will make you stronger and more successful as you move on to your next chapter. This class of 2020 will do amazing things and you will have unique stories and memories to share as you lead us into the future. Congratulations to the class of 2020 and I wish you all the best of luck as you take on the world to learn, teach and share your talents with all of us."
Justin Posey, professional BMX rider, Reagan High School class of 2012
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.