Justin Posey

Posey

"This year has been a challenging year for everyone, but for the senior class of 2020, the milestones you have missed seem bigger than life right now. I know many of you may have missed formal graduation, proms, sporting events and last time with your friends. But I can promise you, overcoming adversities will make you stronger and more successful as you move on to your next chapter. This class of 2020 will do amazing things and you will have unique stories and memories to share as you lead us into the future. Congratulations to the class of 2020 and I wish you all the best of luck as you take on the world to learn, teach and share your talents with all of us."

