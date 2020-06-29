In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.
- All state offices will be closed Friday.
- All federal offices will be closed Friday.
- Garbage collections Tuesday-Thursday will be on a normal schedule. Friday collections will be July 6.
- Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste cart collections will be on a normal schedule.
