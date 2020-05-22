A judge has temporarily stopped the town of Boone from forcing visitors to wait 14 days before entering most businesses and other places that are open to the public.
Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne issued a temporary restraining order Friday evening that forbids the town from enforcing a declaration it passed on Thursday that imposed the waiting period.
Under the town's emergency declaration passed on Thursday, anyone who comes into Boone after having spent the night anywhere else has to stay out of most buildings that are open to the public for a 14-day period.
Hotel owners took the town to court on Friday to stop enforcement of the order, and Judge Horne agreed with their argument that they would suffer "immediate harm" to their businesses if they had to abide by the new restrictions.
Horne said the hotels would suffer harm to their reputations by being unable to honor reservations previously made by guests.
The town had issued the new restrictions as an update to its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suing the town were Ann-Marie Yates, Mountain Resort Management LLC (doing business as Holiday Inn Express of Boone), Hospitality Group of Hickory Inc. and Mountain Hospitality LLC.
Judge Horne said he did not consider whether the suing hotel operators might win their case in issuing the temporary restraining order, but that he would do so on June 1 when he holds a hearing on a related preliminary injunction the hotel operators are seeking.
The town's 14-day waiting period has exceptions for people who are coming to Boone for medical treatment or who have been tested and found free from COVID-19. The waiting period applies to both residents and non-residents if they have spent the night elsewhere, but carves out an exception for commuters who regularly work in the town.
In addition to businesses, the 14-day rule applies to town offices, non-profit offices and other places, but does not affect the public's ability to enter county and state offices.
