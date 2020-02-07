Stokes County Schools officials were not negligent in a case where a disabled student was sexually assaulted 21 times on two separate days in 2015 by a van driver transporting her to and from her school, a judge ruled this week.
The student and her mother sued the Stokes County school system in December 2018, three years after the sexual assault happened. That lawsuit alleged that the school system and YVEDDI, shorthand for Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., and school board members were all negligent for a number of reasons, including the hiring of the van driver who sexually assaulted the student.
That driver, Robert Anthony King, 53, is serving about five years to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to several counts of statutory sex offense and sexual activity by a custodian.
Judge Eric Morgan granted a motion for summary judgment on Feb. 4, meaning he ruled in the school system’s favor without holding a trial. Essentially, Morgan did not find any evidence that the school system was negligent or should be held liable for King’s actions.
Kirk Sanders, attorney for the plaintiffs, said his clients plan to appeal the decision, which would be heard by the N.C. Court of Appeals. Deborah Stagner, attorney for the school system, could not be reached for comment.
YVEDDI, a nonprofit community action agency focused on improving the lives of the region’s residents, entered into a contract with the school system in August 2013 to provide transportation services. YVEDDI hired King to be one of its van drivers.
The victim was a 20-year-old woman who was described as having the emotional maturity of a first-grader and also had diabetes. According to court documents, King sexually assaulted the student 21 times on two separate days in December 2015.
A Stokes County resident reported some problems with a YVEDDI van, and YVEDDI officials reviewed videos from the vans, including the one on the vans King drove, and discovered the sexual assaults.
During a hearing last month in Surry Superior Court, Sanders argued that school officials were negligent in a number of areas, particularly in developing individualized education plans. Students with disabilities are supposed to have an individualized education plan that is updated every year. Parents participate in developing that plan along with school officials, and school officials must adequately notify parents of those meetings.
School officials didn’t follow the rules in developing individualized education plans in the victim’s case, Sanders alleged. And school officials failed to notify the student’s mother about the contract with YVEDDI or that the student would be riding the bus without a monitor, someone who is assigned to assist a student. The victim had spent most of her educational career having a monitor on the bus.
But Stagner, attorney for the school system, argued at the hearing that there was nothing school officials could have done that would have prevented the sexual assaults. YVEDDI screened all their drivers, including King, conducted criminal background checks and made sure that drivers had the proper licenses. Drivers were all trained on sexual harassment and told that they were not to touch passengers.
Morgan largely agreed with Stagner in his ruling.
“Plaintiffs have also not shown that Defendant’s conduct, apart from that of YVEDDI or its employee, was reasonably foreseeable to cause the plaintiff severe emotional distress in light of the intervening, intentional third-party criminal acts,” Morgan said in his opinion.
