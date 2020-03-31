A Forsyth County district court judge has sealed three 911 calls connected to the arrest of a former Winston-Salem police office accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was on-duty and answering a call.
Harry Lee White III, 37, of Summit Landing Drive in Browns Summit, was charged last week with misdemeanor sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor that has a maximum penalty of 150 days in jail. Winston-Salem police said White went to Best Western Plus University Inn at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 20 to answer a 911 hang-up. Four minutes after White cleared the call, the Winston-Salem Police Department was notified that a woman alleged White sexually assaulted her. According to an arrest warrant, White is accused of placing his hands on the woman’s buttocks “for the purpose of sexual arousal and sexual gratification.”
White resigned from the police department the same day he was charged and taken into custody.
Judge Lawrence Fine of Forsyth District Court signed an order sealing three 911 calls “on the grounds that information contained in these audio recordings would prejudice and jeopardize the State and the Defendant’s right to a fair trial.”
The order said that Jones Byrd, a criminal defense attorney who represents White, did not object to the sealing. Fine said in the order that the 911 calls contain information that has not been released to the public and added that the “interests of justice require limiting dissemination of these materials at this time.”
The order does not say when the 911 recordings might be unsealed. Fine signed the order after Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster filed a motion requesting that the 911 calls be sealed.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson issued a statement March 23, announcing the charge against White and apologizing to the public for White’s alleged misconduct.
She said in her statement that supervisors in the patrol division went to the hotel and later transferred the case to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division. The police department placed White on administrative leave during the investigation. The sexual battery charge was filed after police detectives consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.
“I must apologize to you for this behavior of one of my former personnel, but I will not tolerate this type of assault on one of our citizens by a police officer,” Thompson said in her statement. “Please rest assured that I hold our personnel to high standards, because I know that is what you expect of me and of your police officers.”
City Manager Lee Garrity said city officials had nothing to do with the request to seal the 911 calls, which are typically public records. Garrity noted that Thompson apologized for White’s alleged behavior and that White resigned while under investigation.
“If he had not resigned, we would have terminated him,” he said. “It was clear that that type of behavior was something we would not tolerate.”
Byrd said last week that White has fully cooperated with the investigation. He had been with the department a total of about 12 years and was promoted to corporal in 2012. He started with the department in 2005 and left in 2017 to take a job as police chief for the Town of Chadbourn, according to news stories from The News Reporter.
He left that job abruptly and with no explanation in April 2018. He returned to the Winston-Salem Police Department in July 2019. He had an annual salary of $57,120. Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes said White was never demoted, suspended or dismissed for disciplinary reasons during his time at the police department.
White received an unsecured bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on May 28.
