John D. Rutledge, ordained in 1951, served at St. Mary church (formerly Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal church) in Greensboro in the early 1970s.

He died in 1998.

In 2018, the Archdiocese of Mobile, Ala., named him on its list of credibly accused clergy for an allegation of abuse in Alabama in 1968.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments