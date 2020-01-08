Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GREENSBORO — Want to work at the city's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts?
Then come to one of two job fairs for part-time event staff on Jan. 16 and 18 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The Tanger Center is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
When it opens for events in late March, the 3,023-seat performing arts center will host touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The venue will need workers to help staff those events.
The job fairs will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18.
They will be held in the Meeting Rooms wing of the Special Events Center at the coliseum complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Coliseum staff will manage the new venue.
About 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles. They include ticket sellers and takers, ushers, bartenders and catering servers, guest services representatives, stagehands, in-house security, and staff for crowd management, the parking lot, production and maintenance.
Affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 574 will have representatives on hand to provide information on their available Tanger Center jobs and to interview applicants.
Show Pros provides crowd management; IATSE provides stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resumes and be prepared to complete an application and background check authorization.
