The standby becomes a star this week when Jimmie “JJ” Jeter takes on the title role in “Hamilton” on Broadway.
From Jan. 21 to March 1, Jeter, who grew up in Winston-Salem, is starring as Hamilton in the blockbuster musical of the same name in New York. The show won 11 Tonys when it opened, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Jeter, 26, has been working since August as a principal standby with the N.Y. company, which means he has been stepping in for the actors who were starring as Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, King George of England, Jefferson/Lafayette or Laurens/Philip. Before going to New York, he was a standby in the same roles for two years in the Chicago company.
Now he’s the star, taking full responsibility for the role that Lin Manuel-Miranda originated in 2015.
“It’s every actor’s dream to lead a show on Broadway,” Jeter said by phone from New York. “Hamilton has about 50% of the language in the show — it’s a lot of words.”
The new challenge will mean a change in his routine. In addition to performing eight shows a week for about six weeks, Jeter will work with a stretch specialist and a vocal coach.
“It’s a different level of responsibility and requires a different level of focus,” he said. “I want to lock it in and be a bit more disciplined.”
While performing the dual roles of Lafayette and Jefferson last week, Jeter had the realization about the artistry of “Hamilton.”
“It’s so Shakespearean that you can do it every day, and you don’t get tired of it,” he said. “You can approach it the same way or differently, and you still feel fulfilled.”
Jeter is the son of Sonya Waddell, the owner of Simply Soul Restaurant and Simply Living Family Care Homes, an assisted living community.
Growing up, he sang in the choir at Holy Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church, and when he was about 13, he got serious about performing.
Waddell helped him find opportunities, starting with the Community Theatre-Greensboro, and later joining the N.C. Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Theatre Ensemble.
Jeter went to North Forsyth from ninth to 11th grades and participated in Authoring Action, an after-school enrichment program that teaches teens to turn their thoughts and feelings into words and performance.
He spent his senior year in the High School Drama Program at UNC School of the Arts, then went to Juilliard School, where he received a bachelor’s degree in acting in 2016. His first year out of Juilliard, Jeter did “Romeo and Juliet” in Washington, D.C.; and was in “Hold On,” a short film that went to the Sundance Film Festival. He joined the “Hamilton” cast in Chicago soon after that.
