Jason Michael Mitchell, who until recently was accused of burying human remains on the property he shared with his wife, has died, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 6:03 p.m. Monday to 3555 Brookbank Drive in Pfafftown, where Jason and Mary Mitchell lived and where the still-unidentified remains were found four years ago. Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies went out to the house on the report of a shooting. She confirmed that the body of a person was found at the house but declined to say whether it was Mitchell.
She said investigators have determined that the person who was found at the house died from an apparent suicide. The sheriff’s office would not release further information.
“Out of respect for the family, we do not and will not release information on suicides,” Howell said.
When asked if Mitchell’s death was being investigated as a homicide or a suicide, O’Neill said that the Rules of Professional Responsibility prohibited him from commenting about a pending investigation.
On Monday night, a Winston-Salem Journal reporter arrived at the Mitchells’ house and saw that a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy patrol car was parked in front. The reporter walked three steps when a deputy approached and said the family wasn’t in any shape to talk about what happened and referred all questions to Howell.
Mitchell’s death comes nearly a month after Forsyth County prosecutors dropped the criminal cases against Mitchell, 38, and his wife, Mary Utleye Mitchell, 52. The Mitchells had each been charged with one count of felonious destruction of a human body or remains to conceal a death. Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said in court papers that even with several public and private laboratories testing the remains, lab analysts had been unable to get a DNA sample.
And the remains provide no information about the manner of death, he said in court papers.
Without that critical information, Dornfried said in court papers, it would have been hard for prosecutors to successfully take the Mitchells to trial.
Although Jason Mitchell is dead, Forsyth County prosecutors reserve the right to re-open a criminal case against Mary Mitchell if new testing provides the information they need for a successful prosecution, including identifying the remains. If not, prosecutors would have to wait for new advancements in DNA testing, which could take years.
John Bryson, Jason Mitchell’s attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment. Bryson and Mary Mitchell’s attorney, Michael Grace, both filed motions to dismiss the criminal charges based on a speedy-trial violation. In the court papers they filed, they said the remains have been sent to the University of North Texas for further testing.
But they said in court papers that the university wouldn’t begin testing until October and wouldn’t have a final report based on the findings ready until March 2020. The new testing, the attorneys argued, only further delayed a case they said had dragged on for four years.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have released limited details about the case involving the remains. After initially releasing information about where the remains had been tested, officials with the sheriff’s office began referring questions to the district attorney’s office. O’Neill declined to comment, saying it was a pending case.
The case has been linked to Gordon Reid, a 61-year-old man who was reported missing Feb. 4, 2015. Reid’s name appeared on a court order to seal a search warrant for the Mitchells’ house. Reid was last seen at 158 Motor Road, which is next door to a house owned by the Mitchells.
The Mitchells’ attorneys have said in a motion that prosecutors had intended to produce evidence of a dispute between Reid and the Mitchells. But prosecutors, they said, had never produced any evidence of Reid being dead or of the remains having been identified as his.
Search warrants remain sealed, but the Winston-Salem Journal has asked whether they can be unsealed since the criminal case has been dismissed. It is awaiting an answerA clerk has sent the search warrants to Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court, who originally sealed them. It is not clear whether Hall has reviewed the warrants. He currently is presiding over a murder trial that is going into its second week.
On Sept. 10, Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order returning items that the Winston-Salem police seized during a search of the couple’s property in 2015. Those items included numerous guns and ammunition as well as two motor vehicles. One of them, a 1991 Ford 250 pickup, was ordered to be returned to Jason Mitchell; the other was returned to another woman who is listed as the owner, according to court papers.
