James W. O’Neill, ordained in 1967, was removed from his assignment at St. Paul the Apostle church in Greensboro in 2002 after the Delaware attorney general received an allegation that he had abused a minor in Delaware from 1976 to 1985.
In 2019, he was living in a supervised facility owned by his religious order in Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.