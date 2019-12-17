With rain falling outside, six people huddled in the dark, small living room of a home on Patria Street to smoke cigarettes, drink beer and mourn the loss of a child.
On Monday night, Winston-Salem police went to the intersection of Wright Street and S. Main Street after getting calls about a fight there. By the time officers arrived, the fight was over, and 15-year-old Olajuwon Tillman’s body lie in the road. Someone shot him in the fight, making him the third high school student killed in the city since October.
The fight wasn’t a fair one, according to Cynthia Ridgill, Tillman’s grandmother. Her grandson — the one who always smiled at her when he saw her and walked his goofy “swag” walk — had just got into a fight with one of those other boys at school earlier Monday, she said. Tillman had whooped the other boy, Ridgill explained, and instead of taking the loss, the boy and some others came to Tillman’s neighborhood Monday night, ganged up on him and shot him.
“It was premeditated,” Valeria Robinson said. She said Olajuwon was like her son — she’s known him since he was in pampers. “Cowards. After you go get your behind whipped you want to come back with a gun.”
Korona Wolfe’s tears streamed down her face while she took a long drag of a cigarette. She wants to know why her son had to be the one to get shot. Tillman wasn’t a perfect kid, but he knew better than to mess around with guns.
“My son got in a whole lot of fights but he never went to go get a gun and shoot somebody,” Wolfe said.
...
Winston-Salem police are investigating, and recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said the early investigation indicates Tillman’s death did stem from a fight at Parkland, but didn’t elaborate further. Dorn said there’s reason to believe some of those involved are in gangs, but said Monday night’s killing wasn’t gang-related.
On Oct. 17, 17-year-old Glenn High School Student Jumil Robertson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Argonne Boulevard. Police have charged four people in connection to his death, three of which are teenagers.
Then, on Oct. 29 — a teacher workday for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — 16-year-old Jayden Jamison was shot to death at the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street during a botched robbery. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 17-year-old a day later, charging him with murdering Jamison.
Dorn, head of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said he wishes he knew why the victims of gun violence keep seemingly getting younger and younger. But he doesn’t know why, he said, only that the police are committed to preventing as many shootings as they can.
In 2019, police have seized more than 800 guns off of Winston-Salem streets, more than officers seized in 2018, Dorn said. But the problems persist.
Shootings into homes or cars — a common theme of drive-by shootings — have increased significantly over the last three years. In 2017, there were 120 such shootings, compared to 172 through Dec. 11 of this year, or a 43 percent increase.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston issued a statement Tuesday expressing condolences for Tillman’s family, and for his friends at Parkland.
“In the season that is supposed to be filled with hope and joy, this latest tragedy proves we must join together as a community and shine a light on youth violence,” Hairston wrote in her statement. “Aggressive and violent behavior at school and in the community are directly affecting our teens... It will take us all working together to build more positive after-school and community outlets for students. We must keep our children safe.”
Tillman is the 28th person killed in Winston-Salem this year, and the 22nd person killed by a gun. There were 25 homicides in the city in 2018, 20 of which were gun-related.
...
Tillman’s family doesn’t know why kids are messing with guns, either. Maybe it’s the parents lack of influence. Robinson said she’d never let one of her boys get a gun.
Regardless, whoever killed Olajuwon had one. He had dreams of being a rapper, and took the stage name of Losso Richie. Wolfe, still in tears, remembered how her boy was always on his phone, rapping into it. He had some studio space booked to record some songs next week. Now, Ridgill said she thinks her grandson is up in heaven eating fried chicken with mac and cheese, his favorite meal.
“I keep asking why, why has this happened?” Wolfe said.
There is a picture hanging on the walls of Wolfe’s house on Patria Street. It’s of Tillman and his little brother Kayshawn Windley from the year 2011. Tillman has a basketball and Windley has his hands up. Both are smiling.
Kayshawn Windley is 12-years-old now, and on Tuesday morning he decided he needed to be tough and go to school. It’s the last day of basketball tryouts at Flat Rock Middle School, Wolfe explained, and Windley wants to make the team.
“He said he wanted to go make his big brother proud.”
