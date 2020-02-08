Five days after temperatures in the 70s and two days after torrential rains, it is snowing in Winston-Salem, with small flakes falling from the sky Saturday afternoon.
While the snow might excite some Winston-Salem residents, whatever excitement people have will be short lived, according to Chrissy Cockrell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
“Right now, flurries are going to be the best you’ll get and nothing is going to stick,” she said. “Probably around 6 p.m. it’ll stop flurrying … Enough time to have fun in it.”
Current temperatures are about 40 degrees Fahrenheit, Cockrell said, but the cold upper atmosphere is causing the flakes.
“They’re just light, light flakes that melt when they hit the ground,” Cockrell said.
