ASHEBORO — A female white rhino was born at the N.C. Zoo on Feb. 24, the second born at the zoo this year and the fourth in the past two years, the zoo announced Monday.
Last week, the zoo announced the name of the rhino born on Jan. 5. The staff named her Mguu because it means foot in Swali, and she had big feet, the news release said.
The name of the new calf has not been announced.
Rhinos were once hunted for sport, meat and their horns until they were almost extinct, according to a news release from the zoo. Now there are about 20,000 rhinos living in protected areas and reserves, according to research from the World Wide Fund for Nature, a nonprofit focused on wilderness preservation and research.
"These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff," Zoo Director Pat Simmons said in the release.
Baby rhinos gain 100 pounds in their first year, the release said. The staff said the newest calf could weigh over 5,000 pounds when fully grown.
The zoo now has a herd of 10 rhinos: male Stormy and females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, Olivia, "teenagers" Nandi and Bonnie, Mguu and the newbie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.