The $7,415 raised as of Monday by donors associated with the Wen Hua Chinese School is, as numbers go, relatively modest.
After all, the community COVID-19 relief fund it will go to — administered through the Winston-Salem Foundation and the United Way — clocked more than $3 million since its inception in mid-March.
But in this instance, those donations by a group unfairly maligned for the spread of a virus — one that attacks regardless of ethnicity or economic status — count for just a little more.
It must.
The small Chinese-American community in Winston-Salem has heard the coronavirus referred to as “China (or Wuhan) virus” by people who should know the power of words.
“It is hurtful. I’m not going to lie,” said Yuwen Dai, a board member at the Wen Hua school. “The Chinese people number in the millions here in the U.S. This is our home, and our community, too.”
Among the first to step up
The COVID-19 fund was announced in a hurry — and with a certain splash — once community leaders realized the size of the economic tsunami headed our way.
Restaurants and bars closed first, followed quickly by gyms, salons, barbers and a whole range of small businesses.
Stay-at-home orders, necessary but painful, quickly pushed unemployment claims into uncharted territory. Some 3 million nationally last week alone, and it’s only going to grow worse.
That’s a big reason for the near-immediate infusion of $3 million into the local COVID-19 relief fund.
(The Foundation and the United Way will administer grants through committee work. Details can be found here wsfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund-for-forsyth-county)
“We know that $3 million is a tremendous start just a week into this,” said Scott Wierman, the president of the Winston-Salem Foundation, about a week after the drive started. “We also know that the needs of the community will far outstrip that $3 million.”
Board members and supporters of the Wen Hua school saw that and were among the first to step up and crack open their wallets — a heartfelt gesture bound to punch above its weight.
“The Chinese school has made a lot of effort to contribute to the local community,” said Ge Li, the principal and a researcher at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The Wen Hua school meets on weekends with two goals: preserve language and heritage for second-generation Chinese Americans and teach anyone in the community who may want to learn about languages and culture.
The school is almost always among the first to support various fairs and festivals around town. If you’ve been to the international fair at Speas Elementary or a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Salem College, you’ve probably seen its work.
The emergence of the coronavirus was but another chance for community involvement for an organization that works hard at it.
The school’s board had already met to plot its response, so when the community fund was announced, it was a light bulb moment.
“The virus is a natural enemy for all human beings regardless of where in the world it strikes,” Li said. “The fund is a way for everyone to unite shoulder to shoulder to defeat COVID-19.
“We want to spread love, be strong and to get through this difficult time together.”
Hopes of offsetting ignorance
The number of people infected worldwide — and in the United States — 210,000 — grows by the day.
Flip on the TV any day, any channel, and you’re likely to see the ticker spin.
Without significant “curve flattening” and other common-sense measures, it’s only going to get worse.
And for the Chinese (and Chinese-American) community, it’s been particularly hard to watch a slow-moving disaster unfold. Many have family in China, and a number of Wen Hua board members work in the hospital where the effects of coronavirus are felt acutely.
“The way I look at it is, yes it’s a pandemic and yes, it broke out in China,” said Dai, who moved to Winston-Salem in the early 1980s. “We have been paying attention for quite a while. It’s a natural disaster.
“It’s like if a hurricane hits Georgia, then South Carolina and then North Carolina. You don’t just pay attention to Georgia where it hit first.”
Yes, part of the reason supporters of the Wen Hua Chinese School moved so quickly to support the community fund was in hopes of offsetting some of the hatred and ignorance directed at Chinese communities in other parts of the country.
And if we’re honest, anyone who took (and passed) a high-school history course must admit we’ve had a bumpy ride in terms of the way newcomers and ethnic minorities have been treated.
A partial list, in case you flunked that class, some clearly worse than others: slavery, the Trail of Tears, No Irish Need Apply job ads, Jim Crow laws, Japanese-American interment camps during World War II, beatings of Iranian students during the hostage crisis and virulent anti-Muslim sentiments after 9/11.
The good news is, for the most part, we’re a self-correcting nation even if tamping down hate requires vigilance.
Still, sometimes, big changes start small — and for a variety of reasons. Exhibit A would be the Wen Hua school.
“We’re not doing this as a way to say ‘Look at us,’” Dai said. “It’s just wanting to be part of the community and do our part to help.
“It is a modest amount of money but we hope it can help inspire a greater level of participation.”
ssexton@wsjournal.com 336-727-7481 @scottsextonwsj
