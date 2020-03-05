Salem Lake attendant and Winston-Salem city employee Jay Council can add dog-saver to his resume after saving a four-legged friend from almost certain disaster Sunday.
Council said Sunday was like any other day at Salem Lake, where he is a part-time attendant, when a visitor called him to tell him a dog was in the water needed help. Council, who has three dogs of his own at home, said he jumped into action.
“I look and I see the dog swimming in the lake, barely keeping its head above water,” he said. “I grabbed the fishing net and went down to the boat. I heard it crying and whining, and it was wore out.”
Council said he could tell the dog was struggling to stay afloat. The man who called him about the dog started whistling, and the dog turned toward the dock, but probably wouldn’t make it, Council said.
“The pole was barely long enough for me to reach over into the water and scoop it out of the water,” he said. “When it got closer to the edge of the bank, his back legs were floating in the water and he was just paddling with his front two legs. I’m glad I was there and I was able to save it.”
Once he got the dog onto dry land, Council said he took him into the Salem Lake office building, put out some towels and gave him some water. One visitor who saw the incident gave the dog a jacket and treats.
Council said it felt amazing to save an animal but that he was doing what any dog lover would have done.
“I have three dogs of my own, and I would want someone to do that to my dogs as well if that ever happened,” Council said.
Eventually, Stepping Stones Canine Rescue, a local non-profit, came to pick up the dog, naming him Neptune, the Roman god of the sea.
In a Facebook post, Stepping Stones wrote Neptune is in good spirits, isn’t micro-chipped, isn’t neutered and is in foster care until he can be adopted.
Asked if he has thought about adding Neptune to his pack, Council said he’d have to talk to his wife first.
“When you’re in a marriage you can’t make decisions by yourself,” he said. “You always have to ask your wife.”
