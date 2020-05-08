Two significant first-quarter developments in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s Chinese marketplace bolstered investor confidence in the company's financial outlook.
The company reported after the market closed Thursday that sales in China jumped 26.3% to $189.9 million.
Herbalife said separately in its first-quarter financial report that it has "reached an understanding" to pay up to a combined $123 million to settle regulatory investigations by two federal agencies.
Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department probes have focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
Investigations into its Chinese marketplace had been overshadowing the company since August 2017.
Herbalife set aside in the first quarter an $83 million accrual toward the potential settlements after creating a $40 million accrual in the fourth quarter.
Herbalife's share price jumped 9.4%, or by $3.17, to close Thursday at $36.97.
In after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow early trading the next morning, the share price climbed another 17.9%, or by $6.63, to $43.60.
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said in April 2019 that the review “had an impact on, our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18, 2019, and meetings resumed in early May 2019.
Counting the additional accrual, Herbalife's net income was down 52.6% to $45.6 million.
Diluted earnings were 32 cents, compared with 66 cents a year ago.
Herbalife had adjusted net income of $116.3 million, up 24.5%, when excluding the accrual charge, $1.5 million spent responding to regulatory inquiries and $5.9 million in expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings were 83 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 55 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Overall sales increased 7.7$ to $1.26 billion.
North America sales were up 8.2% to $277.7 million.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million to resolve.
The company cautioned that "the extent and duration of business disruption and related financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could materially impact our business, financial condition and consolidated results for the second quarter and full year 2020."
"The company will periodically reassess its ability to provide guidance for full year 2020 as and when we believe the impact of the pandemic can be reasonably estimated."
It was the final quarter for Michael Johnson as Herbalife's chief executive, who stepped down March 30 and was replaced by John Agwunobi. Johnson will retire as chairman once Agwunobi is elected to the position by the company’s board of directors.
The company benefited again from a lower income-tax expense, down 36.1% to $25 million.
The tax provision has been the key bottom-line financial element in recent quarters.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife, Kontoor Brands and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before.
Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
