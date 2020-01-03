When Danielle Bailey-Lash learned in 2010 that her headaches were caused by glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer, she could have been forgiven if she had simply retreated into herself. But that wasn’t her way.
Her time, her doctor said, was as short as it was precious.
“She was given six months, and (God) gave her nine years,” said Mary Martin, Bailey-Lash’s godmother. “She was not going to give up. It was so miraculous. It never stopped her from getting up and going.”
Indeed. Between treatments and the roller-coaster ride that cancer takes people on, Bailey-Lash remained plugged in to her community in Walnut Cove.
She volunteered (and served on the boards of) local PTAs, the youth football program, the annual Walnut Cove Little People’s Festival, and Exchange/SCAN, a local organization now known as the Parenting Path. It was established to help abused and neglected children.
Bailey-Lash also took a front-line role in fighting for the environment and drawing attention to the harmful effects of fracking and the presence of coal ash in close proximity to drinking-water supplies.
“She knew the value of family, and (Walnut Cove) became her family, too,” said Jennifer Martin, a prosecutor in Forsyth County and a lifelong friend of Bailey-Lash.
She was so invested in her hometown that she decided to run for a seat on the town’s board of commissioners last year despite her illness. Already well-known, Bailey-Lash campaigned hard and was a leading vote-getter in the Nov. 5 election.
“She exemplified everything you want in a young lady,” said her mother, Sandy Thomas. “I know you’ve heard all of this before — everybody says things like that — but it’s true. Our faith, her faith, kept us going.”
Danielle Bailey-Lash didn’t make it to her swearing-in ceremony. She died in late November just two weeks before she could take her oath. She was 45.
