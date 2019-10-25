These freshwater menaces can grow more than 2 feet long, have teeth sharp enough to bite off a finger, and if that’s not enough to get your attention, they can walk.
Dubbed the northern snakehead, this invasive fish species is native to east Asia, but has been found in states across the country. Now wildlife officials from multiple states are asking people to kill them on sight. But why?
Snakeheads wreak havoc on a body of water’s ecosystem, eating frogs, native species of fish and crawdads, which can destroy a body of water’s web of food, according to Wake Forest University researcher Noah Bressman.
“They’re voracious,” Bressman said.
The species can reproduce two times a year, meaning their populations can skyrocket in a short amount of time. As the snakehead population increases, the native species decrease. Snakeheads also have a high tolerance for varying environmental conditions, and because they can physically breathe air, can live almost anywhere there’s fresh water.
“They can withstand extreme environmental conditions because they can just gulp air,” Bressman said.
Because they can breathe air, snakeheads can live for 20 hours outside of water in fairly moist conditions, Bressman said. Add in the fact that they can walk and their invasive nature begins to explain itself.
“Most invasive fish species — they’re in this pond and they can’t really go anywhere else,” Bressman said. “Well with the snakehead, they have the potential to go somewhere else over land into a body of water.”
Bressman said the fish rotate their pectoral fins while wiggling their axial fin back and forth, allowing them to travel over uneven surfaces, such as grass.
Bressman, on Monday, published a study reporting he found water conditions that could drive snakeheads onto land, and into other bodies of water.
In Bressman’s research, he observed the fish would leave the water they were in if it becomes too acidic, salty or high in carbon dioxide.
“The goal of that study was to show under some conditions that snakeheads would voluntarily come onto land under some conditions,” Bressman said.
Should anyone come across a snakehead on land, Bressman said not to worry. They won’t attack you, and they don’t move particularly fast.
“They’re not going to win any races but they can cover some area,” he said. Bressman said to be careful handling them due to their sharp teeth — he knows of a Virginia fisherman who had his thumb bitten off because he tried to hold a snakehead by its lips like other freshwater fish.
Anecdotally, Bressman said he’s heard snakeheads’ wriggling ways are what led them to entering the Arkansas River.
Bressman said the fish put up a strong fight for anglers, making them enjoyable to catch. However, nobody has caught a snakehead in North Carolina since 2012, according to Todd Ewing, the aquatic wildlife diversity program manager with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Ewing said if anyone does catch a snakehead, they should put it on ice and get it to the Wildlife Commission as soon as possible for study. If confirmed as a snakehead, wildlife officials will go to the body of water it was found and try to catch more to kill them.
Bressman said to kill snakeheads, too, but he said they make for great eating.
“Don’t just toss them in the trash can,” Bressman said. “They’re among the best tasting fish I’ve ever had.”
