Interstate signage
The familiar interstate shield was designed by the American Association of State Highway Officials (AASHO) after dozens of proposals were submitted by state highway agencies. The shield combines aspects of designs submitted by Texas and Missouri and was placed into use on Aug. 14, 1957. The design was trademarked on Sept. 19, 1967, so that nobody else could create confusion by using the design near an interstate.
There was disagreement about whether guide signs should be blue or green. A two-week test of 200 non-colorblind motorists was conducted in 1957 on an unopened section of the Capital Beltway near Greenbelt, Md. Signs directing motorists to “Metropolis” and “Utopia” were erected in blue, green and black versions. Fifty-eight percent of test motorists preferred green, so that color was approved in January 1958. The motorists also picked capitals and lowercase lettering over all-capitals.
