Interstate 40 east is closed at the Davie and Forsyth County line, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Clemmons. A tractor-trailer overturned in the area, the post said.
Traffic is being rerouted onto N.C. 801 and U.S. 158.
The N.C. Transportation Department says the crash occurred near mile marker 180 at Bermuda Run around 2:30 p.m. The lanes are expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m., DOT says.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
